Clarkson Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $579.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 670,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,442,995. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

