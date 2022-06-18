CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $284.73

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.73 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 257.65 ($3.13). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.15), with a volume of 492,058 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.98) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.66. The stock has a market cap of £769.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.24%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($365.87). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 112 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($367.03).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

