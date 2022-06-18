Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DNAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 189,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.48. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

