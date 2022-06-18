Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 4.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

