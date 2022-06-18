Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $171.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.11.

COIN opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

