Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.11.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.76.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

