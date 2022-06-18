Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

