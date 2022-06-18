Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 188245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.41 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

