Comparing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of BTRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 3.15 -$2.62 million N/A N/A BTRS $166.40 million 4.43 -$61.20 million ($0.42) -10.74

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTRS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

BTRS has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A BTRS -39.64% -16.50% -11.58%

Summary

BTRS beats Blackboxstocks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

