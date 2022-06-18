Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 918,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

CGEN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

