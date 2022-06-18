Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.01% of Rayonier worth $120,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

