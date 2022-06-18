Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,312,684 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,312,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

