Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 9,854 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

