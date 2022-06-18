Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $108.58 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $108,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.