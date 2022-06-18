Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $191.09 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

