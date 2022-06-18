Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

