Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,284 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $91,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

ARCC stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.