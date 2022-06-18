Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of W. R. Berkley worth $72,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

