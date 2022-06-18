Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,145 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $40,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

