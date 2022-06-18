Conflux Network Achieves Market Cap of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.41 or 0.05273464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00232784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00580868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00556068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00069854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

