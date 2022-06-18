Connectome Trading Down 12.1% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $163,825.65 and approximately $483,563.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,266.45 or 0.99884122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00119749 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

