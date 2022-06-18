Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,800.20

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1,800.20 and last traded at C$1,807.22, with a volume of 9136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,854.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,414.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,000.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,105.26.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 82.9800022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.286 per share. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

