ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.94. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 94,760 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $123.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

