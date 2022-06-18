Contrasting Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) & Its Peers

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Convey Health Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41% Convey Health Solutions Competitors -4,259.99% -46.52% -28.30%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Convey Health Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Health Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Convey Health Solutions Competitors 56 321 544 23 2.57

Convey Health Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 192.25%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 86.16%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million -$9.98 million -25.41 Convey Health Solutions Competitors $2.06 billion $88.53 million 9.03

Convey Health Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Convey Health Solutions. Convey Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.