Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSDF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

