Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSDF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

