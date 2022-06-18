Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 120.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

