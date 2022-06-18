Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CNM opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 15.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

