Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 7475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)
Further Reading
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.