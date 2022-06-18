Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) vs. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Critical Review

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.60%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 19.78% 6.67% 2.69% BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49%

Volatility & Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.46 $76.54 million $1.26 20.93 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.53 $29.11 million $2.46 8.78

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

