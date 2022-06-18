Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00030881 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $177.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.71 or 1.00023995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

