Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 980,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 722,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosmos (COSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.