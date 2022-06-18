Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 980,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 722,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

