Covalent (CQT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00141329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.01087294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00096184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

