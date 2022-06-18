Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 13,811 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.24. 73,019,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,346,918. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

