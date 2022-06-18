Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.