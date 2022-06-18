Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 123 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

