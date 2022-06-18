Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.