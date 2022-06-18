Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 3,678,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.