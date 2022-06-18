Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.90. 5,287,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,990. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.