CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $180.00

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.28), with a volume of 4813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.34).

The firm has a market cap of £15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. CPPGroup’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

