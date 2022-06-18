Credit Suisse Group Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $74.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 195,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.