Credits (CS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $99,522.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

