Critical Analysis: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mondelez International and Very Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $28.72 billion 2.83 $4.30 billion $2.97 19.80 Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mondelez International and Very Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 11 0 2.92 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International currently has a consensus target price of $72.55, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Mondelez International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 14.34% 14.72% 6.13% Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mondelez International beats Very Good Food on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; Trident gums; and Tang powdered beverages. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Very Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

