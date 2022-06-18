Critical Comparison: Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) versus Its Peers

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) is one of 262 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cardiol Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors 562 3380 10073 145 2.69

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 420.83%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.87%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72% Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 -$25.24 million -2.51 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors $768.96 million $145.86 million 0.22

Cardiol Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics rivals beat Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.