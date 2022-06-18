Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Eight Capital

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CRE stock opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.28.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

