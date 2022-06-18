Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CCRN traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,562. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

