Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. 1,085,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,740. Crown has a 12 month low of $91.28 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

