Crust Shadow Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $960,810.72 and $402.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

