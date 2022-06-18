CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $105,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1,942.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

