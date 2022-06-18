CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0029

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $104,498.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,769.22 or 0.99724393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00032011 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.