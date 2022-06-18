Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $238.60. 6,820,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

